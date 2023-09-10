Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 21st in MLB play with 154 total home runs.

San Francisco is 25th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage.

The Giants have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

San Francisco has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (612 total runs).

The Giants are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Giants' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.

San Francisco has a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.256).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Keaton Winn (0-2) starts for the Giants, his third this season.

His last time out came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing four hits.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Cubs L 5-0 Away Logan Webb Justin Steele 9/5/2023 Cubs L 11-8 Away Ryan Walker Kyle Hendricks 9/6/2023 Cubs L 8-2 Away Alex Wood Jordan Wicks 9/8/2023 Rockies W 9-8 Home Kyle Harrison Ty Blach 9/9/2023 Rockies W 9-1 Home Logan Webb Chase Anderson 9/10/2023 Rockies - Home Keaton Winn Peter Lambert 9/11/2023 Guardians - Home Alex Cobb Gavin Williams 9/12/2023 Guardians - Home Tristan Beck Cal Quantrill 9/13/2023 Guardians - Home Kyle Harrison Logan Allen 9/14/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson 9/15/2023 Rockies - Away Logan Webb Peter Lambert

