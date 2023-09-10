How to Watch the Giants vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank 21st in MLB play with 154 total home runs.
- San Francisco is 25th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage.
- The Giants have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
- San Francisco has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (612 total runs).
- The Giants are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Giants' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- San Francisco has a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.256).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Keaton Winn (0-2) starts for the Giants, his third this season.
- His last time out came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing four hits.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/4/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-0
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Justin Steele
|9/5/2023
|Cubs
|L 11-8
|Away
|Ryan Walker
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/6/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-2
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Jordan Wicks
|9/8/2023
|Rockies
|W 9-8
|Home
|Kyle Harrison
|Ty Blach
|9/9/2023
|Rockies
|W 9-1
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Chase Anderson
|9/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Keaton Winn
|Peter Lambert
|9/11/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Gavin Williams
|9/12/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Tristan Beck
|Cal Quantrill
|9/13/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Kyle Harrison
|Logan Allen
|9/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Chase Anderson
|9/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Peter Lambert
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.