Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will try to beat Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies when the teams square off on Sunday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Giants are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+185). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -225 +185 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Giants have a record of 2-1.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 36 of the 68 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (52.9%).

San Francisco has gone 8-2 (winning 80% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The Giants have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

San Francisco has played in 141 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-76-5).

The Giants have gone 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-31 32-39 28-34 44-35 48-52 24-17

