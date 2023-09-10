Sunday's game at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (72-70) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (51-90) at 8:10 PM ET on September 10. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Giants, who are favored by our model.

The Giants will give the nod to Keaton Winn (0-2) versus the Rockies and Peter Lambert (3-6).

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Giants vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 6, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 68 times this season and won 36, or 52.9%, of those games.

San Francisco has a record of 8-2, a 80% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 612 (4.3 per game).

The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule