Quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Kenny Pickett will be going toe to toe on September 10, when the San Francisco 49ers (0-0) and Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) play at Acrisure Stadium. In the column below, we take a look at the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

49ers vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Brock Purdy vs. Kenny Pickett Matchup

Brock Purdy 2022 Stats Kenny Pickett 9 Games Played 13 67.1% Completion % 63% 1,374 (152.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,404 (184.9) 13 Touchdowns 7 4 Interceptions 9 13 (1.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 237 (18.2) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Steelers Defensive Stats

Last season, the Steelers ranked 10th in the NFL with 20.4 points allowed per contest and ranked 14th in total yards allowed with 330.4 yards given up per game.

When it came to defending the pass, Pittsburgh ranked 20th in the NFL with 3,779 passing yards allowed (222.3 per game) and 25th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7).

Against the run, the Steelers' D was on top of its game, with 1,838 rushing yards allowed last year (ninth-fewest in NFL).

On defense, Pittsburgh ranked 18th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 39.4%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it was 17th (55.3%).

49ers Defensive Stats

Last season, the 49ers were lifted by their defense, which ranked first in the NFL with 16.3 points allowed per contest. They also ranked second in total yards allowed (300.6 per game).

When it came to defending the pass, San Francisco ceded 3,789 total passing yards (21st in NFL) and ranked 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

Against the run, the 49ers' defense was firing on all cylinders, with 1,321 rushing yards allowed last season (second-fewest in NFL).

Defensively, San Francisco ranked 16th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (39%) and 20th in red-zone efficiency allowed (56.8%).

