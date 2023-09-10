Brandon Crawford vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Sunday, Brandon Crawford (batting .148 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .201 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Crawford has recorded a hit in 39 of 81 games this year (48.1%), including eight multi-hit games (9.9%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.4%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 26 games this year (32.1%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 81 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.183
|AVG
|.219
|.261
|OBP
|.287
|.317
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|17
|38/12
|K/BB
|36/11
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.73 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lambert (3-6) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.03 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.03, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
