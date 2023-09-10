On Sunday, Brandon Crawford (batting .148 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .201 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.

Crawford has recorded a hit in 39 of 81 games this year (48.1%), including eight multi-hit games (9.9%).

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.4%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 26 games this year (32.1%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 of 81 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .183 AVG .219 .261 OBP .287 .317 SLG .320 8 XBH 9 4 HR 2 17 RBI 17 38/12 K/BB 36/11 2 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings