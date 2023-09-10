The Las Vegas Aces (33-6) host the Phoenix Mercury (9-30) one game after A'ja Wilson racked up 30 points in the Aces' 94-73 victory over the Mercury. This contest airs on ESPN2 at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Aces vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Mercury

The 92.6 points per game Las Vegas averages are 8.1 more points than Phoenix allows (84.5).

Las Vegas makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Phoenix has allowed to its opponents (44.6%).

In games the Aces shoot higher than 44.6% from the field, they are 27-3 overall.

Las Vegas is making 37.1% of its three-point shots this season, 0.3% higher than the 36.8% Phoenix allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Aces have a 16-3 record when the team makes more than 36.8% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas and Phoenix rebound at nearly the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 4.1 more rebounds per game.

Aces Recent Performance

The Aces' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 88.0 points a contest compared to the 92.6 they've averaged this season.

The last 10 games have seen Las Vegas allow 80.2 points per game, which equals its season-long average.

The Aces are trending down from deep during their last 10 outings, making 8.1 threes per game and shooting 31.4% from long range compared to their season-long averages of 9.2 makes and 37.1% from distance in the 2023 season.

