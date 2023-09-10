The Las Vegas Aces (33-6) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Phoenix Mercury (9-30) at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, September 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

The Aces beat the Mercury 94-73 on Friday when they last met.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Aces vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson is tops on the Aces with 22.5 points per game (third in league) and 9.5 rebounds (second in league), while also posting 1.6 assists.

Chelsea Gray leads the Aces at 7.3 assists per contest, while also averaging 4 rebounds and 15.1 points. She is third in the WNBA in assists.

Jackie Young puts up 17.9 points, 4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 52.6% from the floor (fifth in league) and 44.8% from beyond the arc (first in league) with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in league).

Kelsey Plum is averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Kiah Stokes averages 2.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the floor.

Aces vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -18.5 165.5

