The Phoenix Mercury (9-29) will visit the Las Vegas Aces (32-6) after dropping 15 consecutive road games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The game has no set line.

Aces vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

Aces vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 95 Mercury 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-22.1)

Las Vegas (-22.1) Computer Predicted Total: 167.4

Aces vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas is 19-18-0 against the spread this season.

There have been 21 Las Vegas' games (out of 37) that hit the over this season.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces have been shining at both ends of the court this season, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (92.6) and second-best in points allowed per game (80.3).

Las Vegas is averaging 34.8 rebounds per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing 34.4 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Aces rank best in the WNBA by averaging only 11.2 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they rank fifth in the league (13.2 per contest).

In terms of three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Aces, who are making 9.2 three-pointers per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 37.4% from three-point land (second-best).

With 7.6 three-pointers conceded per game, the Aces rank sixth in the WNBA. They are giving up a 34.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks sixth in the league.

This season, Las Vegas has taken 64.3% two-pointers, accounting for 72.3% of the team's buckets. It has shot 35.7% threes (27.7% of the team's baskets).

