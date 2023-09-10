Aces vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:41 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Sunday, September 10, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena, the Phoenix Mercury (9-30) will aim to break a 15-game road slide when taking on the Las Vegas Aces (33-6), airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Aces vs. Mercury matchup.
Aces vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Aces vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-18.5)
|165.5
|-8000
|+2200
|BetMGM
|Aces (-18.5)
|165.5
|-10000
|+1600
|PointsBet
|Aces (-18.5)
|165.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Tipico
|Aces (-18.5)
|165.5
|-3500
|+950
Aces vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Aces have compiled a 20-18-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mercury have won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 25 times.
- Las Vegas has won each of its four games this season when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.
- Phoenix has been an underdog by 18.5 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.
- So far this season, 22 out of the Aces' 38 games have gone over the point total.
- The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 38 times this season.
