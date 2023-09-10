On Sunday, September 10, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena, the Phoenix Mercury (9-30) will aim to break a 15-game road slide when taking on the Las Vegas Aces (33-6), airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Aces vs. Mercury matchup.

Aces vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Aces vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-18.5) 165.5 -8000 +2200
BetMGM Aces (-18.5) 165.5 -10000 +1600
PointsBet Aces (-18.5) 165.5 -2500 +1100
Tipico Aces (-18.5) 165.5 -3500 +950

Aces vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Aces have compiled a 20-18-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Mercury have won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 25 times.
  • Las Vegas has won each of its four games this season when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.
  • Phoenix has been an underdog by 18.5 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • So far this season, 22 out of the Aces' 38 games have gone over the point total.
  • The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 38 times this season.

