On Sunday, September 10, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena, the Phoenix Mercury (9-30) will aim to break a 15-game road slide when taking on the Las Vegas Aces (33-6), airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Aces vs. Mercury matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Aces vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Aces have compiled a 20-18-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mercury have won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 25 times.

Las Vegas has won each of its four games this season when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.

Phoenix has been an underdog by 18.5 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

So far this season, 22 out of the Aces' 38 games have gone over the point total.

The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 38 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.