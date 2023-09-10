The Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) are listed as only 2-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023. A point total of 41.5 has been set for this matchup.

Before the 49ers meet the Steelers, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends. The betting insights and trends for the Steelers can be found below before they take on the 49ers.

49ers vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

San Francisco vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV Info: FOX

49ers vs. Steelers Betting Insights

San Francisco was 11-6-0 against the spread last year.

As 2-point favorites or more, the 49ers went 11-4 against the spread last season.

In 17 San Francisco games last year, nine hit the over.

Pittsburgh had 10 wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Steelers were an underdog by 2 points or more 10 times last year, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

There were seven Pittsburgh games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

