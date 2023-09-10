The Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) host the San Francisco 49ers (0-0) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

We give more details below.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Steelers

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

49ers Insights (2022)

Last year, the 49ers averaged 6.1 more points per game (26.5) than the Steelers allowed (20.4).

The 49ers averaged 35.2 more yards per game (365.6) than the Steelers gave up per matchup (330.4) last season.

San Francisco rushed for 138.8 yards per game last year, 30.7 more than the 108.1 Pittsburgh allowed per outing.

Last year the 49ers had 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Steelers had takeaways (23).

49ers Away Performance (2022)

The 49ers scored 24.8 points per game in road games (1.7 fewer than overall), and conceded 18 on the road (1.7 more than overall).

The 49ers accumulated more yards on the road (366.4 per game) than they did overall (365.6), and allowed fewer on the road (297 per game) than overall (300.6).

On the road last season, San Francisco accumulated more passing yards (231.8 per game) than it did overall (226.8). It also conceded fewer passing yards on the road (202) than it did overall (222.9).

On the road, the 49ers accumulated fewer rushing yards (134.6 per game) than overall (138.8). They also conceded more rushing yards (95 per game) than overall (77.7).

On the road in 2022, the 49ers converted more third downs (45.5%) than overall (45%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on more third downs (41.2%) than overall (39%).

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Pittsburgh - FOX 9/17/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX 9/21/2023 New York - Amazon Prime Video 10/1/2023 Arizona - FOX

