Entering this week's action, the San Francisco 49ers (0-0) have 13 players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10 at Acrisure Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

The 49ers finished 13-4 a season ago and were knocked out of the playoffs in the Conference Championship round. They scored 26.5 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 16.3 (first).

In 2022, the Steelers went 9-8 and failed to make the playoffs. They gave up 20.4 points per game (to rank 10th in the NFL) while scoring 18.1 per game (26th).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jordan Mason RB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Ray-Ray McCloud WR Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Brock Purdy QB Elbow Full Participation In Practice George Odum S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jon Feliciano OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Trent Williams OT Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Charvarius Ward CB Heel Questionable Nick Bosa DL Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice George Kittle TE Groin Questionable Talanoa Hufanga S Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tashaun Gipson S Back Limited Participation In Practice Oren Burks LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jake Moody K Quad Limited Participation In Practice

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cameron Heyward DT Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice Larry Ogunjobi DT Foot Questionable

49ers vs. Steelers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the 49ers or the Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

49ers Season Insights (2022)

The 49ers excelled on both offense and defense last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

Defensively, San Francisco was a top-five unit last season, ranking best by giving up just 16.3 points per game. It ranked sixth on offense (26.5 points per game).

The 49ers averaged 226.8 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 13th in the NFL. Defensively, they ranked 20th, allowing 222.9 passing yards per contest.

Defensively, San Francisco was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking second-best by surrendering only 77.7 rushing yards per game. It ranked eighth on offense (138.8 rushing yards per game).

The 49ers forced 30 total turnovers (second in NFL) last season and turned it over 17 times (third in NFL) for a turnover margin of +13, the best in the league.

49ers vs. Steelers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-2.5)

49ers (-2.5) Moneyline: 49ers (-130), Steelers (+110)

49ers (-130), Steelers (+110) Total: 41.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the 49ers-Steelers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.