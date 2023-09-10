49ers vs. Steelers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The San Francisco 49ers (0-0) go on the road to meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Before the 49ers meet the Steelers, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting insights and trends for both teams.
49ers vs. Steelers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|49ers
|2
|41.5
|-130
|+110
49ers vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats
San Francisco 49ers
- 49ers games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 41.5 points 11 times.
- San Francisco's matchups last season had an average point total of 42.2, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The 49ers had 11 wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The 49ers won 12 of the 15 games they were favored on the moneyline last season (80%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, San Francisco had a record of 13-2 (86.7%).
Pittsburgh Steelers
- The Steelers' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 41.5 points in six of 17 outings.
- Pittsburgh's outings last year had a 40.5-point average over/under, 1.0 fewer point than this game's point total.
- The Steelers' record against the spread last season was 10-6-1.
- Last season, the Steelers were the underdog 11 times and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.
- Pittsburgh had a record of 4-6, a 40% win rate, when it was set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers last season.
49ers vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|49ers
|26.5
|6
|16.3
|1
|42.2
|11
|Steelers
|18.1
|26
|20.4
|10
|40.5
|6
49ers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.2
|42.2
|42.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.9
|24.3
|23.4
|ATS Record
|11-6-0
|7-2-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-8-0
|5-4-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|12-3
|8-0
|4-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
Steelers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.5
|40.1
|40.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.7
|22.0
|23.3
|ATS Record
|10-6-1
|4-3-1
|6-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|3-5-0
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2
|3-2
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-6
|1-2
|4-4
