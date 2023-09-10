The San Francisco 49ers (0-0) go on the road to meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Before the 49ers meet the Steelers, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

49ers vs. Steelers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 2 41.5 -130 +110

49ers vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats

San Francisco 49ers

49ers games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 41.5 points 11 times.

San Francisco's matchups last season had an average point total of 42.2, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The 49ers had 11 wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The 49ers won 12 of the 15 games they were favored on the moneyline last season (80%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, San Francisco had a record of 13-2 (86.7%).

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 41.5 points in six of 17 outings.

Pittsburgh's outings last year had a 40.5-point average over/under, 1.0 fewer point than this game's point total.

The Steelers' record against the spread last season was 10-6-1.

Last season, the Steelers were the underdog 11 times and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.

Pittsburgh had a record of 4-6, a 40% win rate, when it was set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers last season.

49ers vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total 49ers 26.5 6 16.3 1 42.2 11 Steelers 18.1 26 20.4 10 40.5 6

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.2 42.2 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 24.3 23.4 ATS Record 11-6-0 7-2-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-8-0 5-4-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 12-3 8-0 4-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.5 40.1 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 22.0 23.3 ATS Record 10-6-1 4-3-1 6-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-2 4-4

