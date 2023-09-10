On Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the 49ers will claim a victory -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The 49ers were a tough matchup for opposing teams last season, as they ranked top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 365.6 yards per game) and total defense (best with 300.6 yards allowed per game) this year. The Steelers averaged 18.1 points per game on offense last season (26th in NFL), and they surrendered 20.4 points per game (10th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch 49ers vs Steelers on Fubo!

49ers vs. Steelers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-2) Toss Up (41.5) 49ers 23, Steelers 18

Place your bets on the 49ers-Steelers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

49ers Betting Info

The 49ers have a 56.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

San Francisco put together an 11-6-0 record against the spread last season.

The 49ers were 11-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

San Francisco and its opponent combined to hit the over in nine of 17 contests last season.

The point total average for 49ers games last season was 42.2, 0.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Steelers Betting Info

The Steelers have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pittsburgh went 10-6-1 ATS last year.

The Steelers had an ATS record of 5-4-1 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs last season.

In Pittsburgh games last season, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Games involving the Steelers last year averaged 40.5 points per game, a one-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

49ers vs. Steelers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 26.5 16.3 28 14.8 24.8 18 Pittsburgh 18.1 20.4 19.9 18.3 16.6 22.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.