The Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) will look to upset the San Francisco 49ers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The line forecasts a close game, with the 49ers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the 49ers match up with the Steelers. For those who plan to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

49ers vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the 49ers were leading after the first quarter in 10 games, trailed after the first quarter in four games, and were tied after the first quarter in three games .

San Francisco averaged 5.2 points in the first quarter last year. Meanwhile, on defense, it allowed an average of 3.4 points in the first quarter.

The Steelers were leading after the first quarter in six games, were losing after the first quarter in nine games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in two games last year.

In the first quarter last season, the Steelers averaged 3.1 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.9 points on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the 49ers won the second quarter in 11 games, were outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they tied the second quarter in two games.

On offense, San Francisco scored an average of 8.9 points in the second quarter (fifth-ranked) last year. On defense, it gave up 4.7 points on average in the second quarter (second-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Steelers outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, were outscored eight times, and were knotted up two times.

In the second quarter last season, the Steelers averaged 6.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 7.2 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last season, the 49ers outscored their opponent in the third quarter 10 times, were outscored five times, and tied two times.

In the third quarter last season, San Francisco averaged 6.3 points scored on offense (second-ranked). On defense, it surrendered an average of 3.8 points (11th-ranked) in the third quarter.

In 17 games last season, the Steelers outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost seven times, and tied seven times.

The Steelers' offense averaged 2.5 points in the third quarter last season. On the other side of the ball, they surrendered 3.6 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In the 49ers' 17 games last year, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored six times, and tied four times.

In the fourth quarter last season, San Francisco put up an average of 5.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.6 points on defense.

The Steelers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in nine games last year, were outscored in that quarter in seven games, and tied in that quarter in one game.

The Steelers averaged 5.7 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.6 points on defense in the fourth quarter last year.

49ers vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the 49ers led after the first half in 11 games (8-3 in those contests), were losing after the first half in four games (3-1), and were knotted up after the first half in two games (2-0).

San Francisco's offense averaged 14.1 points in the first half last season. From a defensive standpoint, it ceded 8.1 points on average in the first half.

The Steelers were winning after the first half in seven games last season, trailed after the first half in nine games, and were tied after the first half in one game.

In the first half last season, the Steelers averaged 9.7 points on offense (20th-ranked) and allowed an average of 12.1 points on defense (23rd-ranked).

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the 49ers won the second half nine times (9-0 record in those games), lost seven times (3-4), and tied one time (1-0).

Offensively, San Francisco averaged 12 points in the second half (seventh-ranked) last year. From a defensive perspective, it gave up 8.4 points on average in the second half (sixth-ranked).

In 17 games last season, the Steelers outscored their opponent in the second half eight times, were outscored in that half seven times, and tied two times.

Offensively, the Steelers averaged 8.2 points in the second half last year (29th-ranked). They allowed 8.3 points on average in the second half (third-ranked) on defense.

