The San Francisco 49ers right now have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +1000.

Watch the 49ers this season on Fubo!

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Looking to place a futures bet on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco went 11-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, nine 49ers games went over the point total.

San Francisco was a handful for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 365.6 yards per game) and total defense (best with 300.6 yards allowed per game) this season.

The 49ers went 8-1 at home last season and 5-3 on the road.

San Francisco won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 12-3 as the favored team.

49ers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Christian McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In the passing game, McCaffrey scored five touchdowns, with 85 catches for 741 yards.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 receptions for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, George Kittle scored 11 TDs, catching 60 balls for 765 yards (51.0 per game).

In the passing game, Deebo Samuel scored two TDs, catching 56 balls for 632 yards (48.6 per game).

Nick Bosa had 51 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.

Bet on 49ers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers - +5000 2 September 17 @ Rams - +8000 3 September 21 Giants - +6600 4 October 1 Cardinals - +40000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1500 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +4000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1100 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +12500 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +3500 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +800 14 December 10 Seahawks - +3500 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +40000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1800 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +8000 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

Odds are current as of September 10 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.