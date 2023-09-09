Wilmer Flores vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.237 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Rockies.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .290 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks.
- Flores has gotten a hit in 68 of 108 games this year (63.0%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (24.1%).
- Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 21 of them (19.4%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Flores has driven home a run in 35 games this year (32.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 44 games this year (40.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.283
|AVG
|.296
|.319
|OBP
|.389
|.480
|SLG
|.598
|18
|XBH
|26
|8
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|27
|26/10
|K/BB
|28/24
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.70 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (206 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies will send Anderson (0-4) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 5.98 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.