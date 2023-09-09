The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.237 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Rockies.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Chase Anderson TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .290 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks.

Flores has gotten a hit in 68 of 108 games this year (63.0%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (24.1%).

Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 21 of them (19.4%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Flores has driven home a run in 35 games this year (32.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 44 games this year (40.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 55 .283 AVG .296 .319 OBP .389 .480 SLG .598 18 XBH 26 8 HR 14 27 RBI 27 26/10 K/BB 28/24 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings