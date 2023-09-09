The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) host the Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) at Lane Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Virginia Tech ranks 54th in the FBS with 36 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 53rd in points allowed (295 points allowed per contest). Purdue has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 22nd-worst with 39 points given up per game. It has been more effective on offense, posting 35 points per contest (55th-ranked).

Below in this article, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Purdue 368 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363 (87th) 295 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 487 (104th) 109 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109 (96th) 259 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254 (59th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Grant Wells has thrown for 251 yards, completing 58.6% of his passes and recording three touchdowns this season. He's also run for 27 yards (27 ypg) on seven carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Bhayshul Tuten, has carried the ball 19 times for 55 yards (55 per game).

Ali Jennings' 72 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted seven times and has registered five catches and two touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane has hauled in four receptions totaling 69 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Da'Quan Felton has a total of 34 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing one pass.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has been a dual threat for Purdue this season. He has 254 passing yards (254 per game) while completing 56.7% of his passes. He's thrown two touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 29 yards (29 ypg) on six carries.

Devin Mockobee has carried the ball 16 times for 60 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on three catches for 16 yards.

Deion Burks paces his squad with 152 receiving yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has recorded 46 receiving yards (46 yards per game) on four receptions.

TJ Sheffield has racked up 22 reciving yards (22 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Virginia Tech or Purdue gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.