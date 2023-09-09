The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (1-0) square off against the UNLV Rebels (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 36.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. UNLV matchup.

UNLV vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

UNLV vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

UNLV 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +2200 Bet $100 to win $2200

