UNLV vs. Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (1-0) square off against the UNLV Rebels (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 36.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. UNLV matchup.
UNLV vs. Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
UNLV vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-36.5)
|57.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Michigan (-36)
|57.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-36.5)
|57.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Tipico
|Michigan (-36)
|-
|-
|-
UNLV 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+2200
|Bet $100 to win $2200
