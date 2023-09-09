The UNLV Rebels (1-0) visit the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (1-0) at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Michigan ranks 68th in points scored this year (30.0 points per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking sixth-best in the FBS with 3.0 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, UNLV is putting up 44.0 points per game (27th-ranked). It ranks 41st in the FBS on the other side of the ball (14.0 points given up per game).

UNLV vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

UNLV vs. Michigan Key Statistics

UNLV Michigan 409.0 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.0 (78th) 409.0 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.0 (27th) 283.0 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.0 (88th) 126.0 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.0 (43rd) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

UNLV Stats Leaders

Doug Brumfield has thrown for 86 yards (86.0 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 61.1% of his passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 71 yards (71.0 ypg) on seven carries with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Vincent Davis, has carried the ball three times for 79 yards (79.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Jacob De Jesus has hauled in 50 receiving yards on four catches to pace his team so far this season.

Senika McKie has totaled 19 receiving yards (19.0 yards per game) on three receptions.

Christian Earls' one catch (on one target) has netted him 14 yards (14.0 ypg).

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has racked up 280 yards (280.0 ypg) on 26-of-30 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Blake Corum has 73 rushing yards on 10 carries with one touchdown.

Donovan Edwards has piled up 37 yards on 12 attempts. He's grabbed four passes for 33 yards (33.0 per game), as well.

Roman Wilson has hauled in six receptions for 78 yards (78.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Cornelius Johnson has hauled in five receptions totaling 71 yards so far this campaign.

Colston Loveland's four receptions are good enough for 57 yards.

