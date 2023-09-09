The UNLV Rebels (1-0) are overwhelming 37.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (1-0). The total has been set at 57.5 points for this matchup.

Michigan is totaling 402 yards per game offensively this season (67th in the FBS), and is giving up 235 yards per game (29th) on the other side of the ball. In terms of total yards, UNLV ranks 64th in the FBS (409 total yards per game) and 95th defensively (409 total yards allowed per contest).

UNLV vs. Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Michigan vs UNLV Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -37.5 -110 -110 57.5 -105 -115 -10000 +2000

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

UNLV covered seven times in 12 games with a spread last season.

Last year, five UNLV games hit the over.

Last season, UNLV was listed as the underdog in six games and failed to win any of those contests.

UNLV did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +2000.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Last year Aidan Robbins scampered for 1,009 yards (84.1 yards per carry) and nine rushing touchdowns.

Robbins was a factor in the passing game too, reeling in 23 balls on 29 targets for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Doug Brumfield hit the gridiron for 12 games last year, and aired it out for 1,898 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 64.3% completion percentage.

When he wasn't moving the ball through the air, Brumfield ran for 261 yards (21.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns.

Last year Ricky White grabbed 51 balls on 83 targets for 619 yards and four touchdowns.

As an important part of the passing attack, Kyle Willams produced 473 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Last year Austin Ajiake posted 76 tackles, seven TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions in 12 games.

Adam Plant Jr. was on the field for 12 games, totaling 37 tackles, eight TFL, and eight sacks.

With 35 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, Jeffae Williams was a key contributor last season on defense.

Elijah Shelton collected two sacks to go with three TFL and 31 tackles in 12 games.

