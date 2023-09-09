On Saturday, Thairo Estrada (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Oracle Park

Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.412) thanks to 36 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.

Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 73.5% of his games this season (72 of 98), with more than one hit 31 times (31.6%).

Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (9.2%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (32.7%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (6.1%).

He has scored in 43.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.2%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 54 .266 AVG .279 .305 OBP .331 .441 SLG .391 16 XBH 20 7 HR 3 21 RBI 20 45/7 K/BB 62/12 7 SB 12

