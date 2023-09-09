Thairo Estrada vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Thairo Estrada (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.412) thanks to 36 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.
- Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 73.5% of his games this season (72 of 98), with more than one hit 31 times (31.6%).
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (9.2%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (32.7%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (6.1%).
- He has scored in 43.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.2%.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|54
|.266
|AVG
|.279
|.305
|OBP
|.331
|.441
|SLG
|.391
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|20
|45/7
|K/BB
|62/12
|7
|SB
|12
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.70).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 206 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.98, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .292 against him.
