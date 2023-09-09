Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 9, when the Tulane Green Wave and Ole Miss Rebels go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Green Wave. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (+7) Under (66.5) Tulane 33, Ole Miss 25

Week 2 Predictions

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Green Wave based on the moneyline is 30.8%.

The Green Wave are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

All Green Wave one game with a set total have hit the over.

The average over/under in Tulane games this year is 16 less points than the point total of 66.5 for this outing.

Rebels vs. Green Wave 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 73 7 73 7 -- -- Tulane 37 17 37 17 -- --

