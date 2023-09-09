The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the Idaho Vandals (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Mackay Stadium.

Nevada has the 81st-ranked offense this year (360 yards per game), and have been less effective on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 668 yards allowed per game. Idaho has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks 10th-best in total yards per game (497) and 16th-best in total yards surrendered per game (190).

Nevada vs. Idaho Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network City: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Nevada vs. Idaho Key Statistics

Nevada Idaho 360 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 497 (20th) 668 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 190 (16th) 49 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 273 (11th) 311 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224 (41st) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has 182 passing yards for Nevada, completing 62.1% of his passes this season.

Sean Dollars has 33 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown. He's also tacked on three catches for 35 yards (35 per game).

This season, Ashton Hayes has carried the ball nine times for 15 yards (15 per game).

Jamaal Bell's team-high 121 yards as a receiver have come on eight catches (out of 10 targets) with one touchdown.

Spencer Curtis has caught three passes for 83 yards (83 yards per game) this year.

John Jackson III's three grabs have yielded 52 yards.

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has racked up 164 yards (164 per game) while completing 73.7% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 41 yards .

The team's top rusher, Anthony Woods, has carried the ball 13 times for 138 yards (138 per game) with two touchdowns.

Nick Romano has one reception for 45 yards (45 per game) and one touchdown so far while also carrying the ball five times for 41 yards.

Hayden Hatten has racked up 86 receiving yards on six catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Terez Traynor's two grabs (on two targets) have netted him 35 yards (35 ypg).

