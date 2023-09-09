Mitch Haniger vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mitch Haniger -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on September 9 at 9:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Rockies.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Haniger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is batting .216 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
- Haniger has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (10.4%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Haniger has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (29.2%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (12.5%).
- He has scored in 16 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.226
|AVG
|.207
|.267
|OBP
|.266
|.321
|SLG
|.425
|6
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|14
|21/5
|K/BB
|30/5
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.70 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 206 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 5.98, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.