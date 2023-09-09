Mitch Haniger -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on September 9 at 9:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Rockies.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is batting .216 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.

Haniger has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (10.4%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Haniger has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (29.2%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (12.5%).

He has scored in 16 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 24 .226 AVG .207 .267 OBP .266 .321 SLG .425 6 XBH 10 1 HR 4 9 RBI 14 21/5 K/BB 30/5 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings