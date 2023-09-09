Mike Yastrzemski vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.318 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rockies.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .238 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks.
- Yastrzemski has recorded a hit in 46 of 83 games this season (55.4%), including 16 multi-hit games (19.3%).
- He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Yastrzemski has had an RBI in 23 games this year (27.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 43.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|44
|.284
|AVG
|.204
|.366
|OBP
|.290
|.466
|SLG
|.446
|14
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|10
|13
|RBI
|23
|29/15
|K/BB
|51/18
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.70 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 206 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- The Rockies will send Anderson (0-4) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 5.98 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
