The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.318 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rockies.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .238 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Yastrzemski has recorded a hit in 46 of 83 games this season (55.4%), including 16 multi-hit games (19.3%).

He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Yastrzemski has had an RBI in 23 games this year (27.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 43.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 44 .284 AVG .204 .366 OBP .290 .466 SLG .446 14 XBH 18 3 HR 10 13 RBI 23 29/15 K/BB 51/18 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings