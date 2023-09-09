The Charlotte 49ers (1-0) will look to upset the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at SECU Stadium. The Terrapins are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 24.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.

Maryland vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Maryland vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Maryland vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Maryland & Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds

Maryland To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 Charlotte To Win the AAC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

