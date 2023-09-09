LaMonte Wade Jr vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 155 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 94 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.
- Wade has had a hit in 65 of 114 games this year (57.0%), including multiple hits 23 times (20.2%).
- He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade has driven in a run in 29 games this year (25.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year (40.4%), including six multi-run games (5.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|60
|.228
|AVG
|.268
|.337
|OBP
|.394
|.419
|SLG
|.392
|17
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|24
|35/27
|K/BB
|53/40
|0
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.70 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (206 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.98 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 5.98 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.