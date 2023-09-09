On Saturday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 155 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Chase Anderson TV Channel: NBCS-BA

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 94 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.

Wade has had a hit in 65 of 114 games this year (57.0%), including multiple hits 23 times (20.2%).

He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Wade has driven in a run in 29 games this year (25.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year (40.4%), including six multi-run games (5.3%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 60 .228 AVG .268 .337 OBP .394 .419 SLG .392 17 XBH 12 7 HR 7 15 RBI 24 35/27 K/BB 53/40 0 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings