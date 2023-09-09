Joey Bart vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Joey Bart (.107 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Rockies Player Props
|Giants vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Giants vs Rockies
|Giants vs Rockies Odds
|Giants vs Rockies Prediction
Joey Bart At The Plate
- Bart is hitting .220 with five doubles and two walks.
- In 53.8% of his 26 games this season, Bart has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 26 games this season.
- Bart has had an RBI in five games this season.
- In seven of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Giants Players vs the Rockies
- Click Here for J.D. Davis
- Click Here for Joc Pederson
- Click Here for Mike Yastrzemski
- Click Here for LaMonte Wade Jr
- Click Here for Mitch Haniger
- Click Here for Brandon Crawford
- Click Here for Wilmer Flores
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.205
|AVG
|.237
|.239
|OBP
|.302
|.273
|SLG
|.289
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|13/0
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.70).
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (206 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson (0-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed four innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 5.98 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.