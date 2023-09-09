The San Francisco Giants, including Joey Bart (.107 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Joey Bart At The Plate

Bart is hitting .220 with five doubles and two walks.

In 53.8% of his 26 games this season, Bart has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 26 games this season.

Bart has had an RBI in five games this season.

In seven of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .205 AVG .237 .239 OBP .302 .273 SLG .289 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 13/0 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0

