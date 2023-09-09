Joc Pederson vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Chase Anderson) at 9:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .239 with 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in 57.0% of his 100 games this season, with multiple hits in 10.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (11.0%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 32.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 43 of 100 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|51
|.235
|AVG
|.243
|.311
|OBP
|.384
|.403
|SLG
|.434
|12
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|26
|25/16
|K/BB
|49/31
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.70 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (206 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.98, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
