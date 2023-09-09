After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Chase Anderson) at 9:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .239 with 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks.

Pederson has picked up a hit in 57.0% of his 100 games this season, with multiple hits in 10.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (11.0%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 32.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 43 of 100 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 51 .235 AVG .243 .311 OBP .384 .403 SLG .434 12 XBH 15 5 HR 7 19 RBI 26 25/16 K/BB 49/31 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings