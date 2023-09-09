J.D. Davis vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, J.D. Davis (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Rockies.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (110) this season while batting .249 with 38 extra-base hits.
- Davis has had a hit in 74 of 129 games this season (57.4%), including multiple hits 31 times (24.0%).
- Looking at the 129 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (13.2%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has an RBI in 38 of 129 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 35.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.4%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|63
|.243
|AVG
|.254
|.318
|OBP
|.327
|.385
|SLG
|.442
|17
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|10
|26
|RBI
|37
|66/22
|K/BB
|77/23
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.70).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (206 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went four innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.98, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
