On Saturday, J.D. Davis (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Rockies.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (110) this season while batting .249 with 38 extra-base hits.

Davis has had a hit in 74 of 129 games this season (57.4%), including multiple hits 31 times (24.0%).

Looking at the 129 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (13.2%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has an RBI in 38 of 129 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 35.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 63 .243 AVG .254 .318 OBP .327 .385 SLG .442 17 XBH 21 7 HR 10 26 RBI 37 66/22 K/BB 77/23 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings