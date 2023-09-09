The San Francisco Giants (71-70) and Colorado Rockies (51-89) meet on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (9-12, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson (0-4, 5.98 ERA).

Giants vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 9:05 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (9-12, 3.66 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-4, 5.98 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (9-12) will take the mound for the Giants, his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with an ERA of 3.66, a 6.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.096.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Logan Webb vs. Rockies

The Rockies are batting .248 this season, 18th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .401 (21st in the league) with 137 home runs.

The Rockies have gone 15-for-54 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI in 14 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 35-year-old has a 5.98 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.

Anderson has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Anderson is looking to secure his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Chase Anderson vs. Giants

The opposing Giants offense has a collective .238 batting average, and is 23rd in the league with 1129 total hits and 22nd in MLB play with 603 runs scored. They have the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.388) and are 21st in all of MLB with 153 home runs.

Anderson has pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out seven against the Giants this season.

