Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Rockies on September 9, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Wilmer Flores, Ryan McMahon and other players on the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies prior to their matchup at 9:05 PM ET on Saturday at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Webb Stats
- Logan Webb (9-12) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 30th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Webb has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.096 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 32nd.
Webb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Sep. 4
|6.2
|5
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 30
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 25
|5.1
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|at Braves
|Aug. 19
|6.0
|9
|4
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 13
|8.2
|6
|1
|1
|6
|1
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Flores Stats
- Flores has 22 doubles, 22 home runs, 34 walks and 54 RBI (102 total hits).
- He's slashed .290/.356/.540 so far this year.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 8
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|at Cubs
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|at Cubs
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 94 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .250/.369/.404 on the season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 8
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 31
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 62 walks and 69 RBI (123 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He's slashing .247/.330/.448 on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 6
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has collected 128 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .255/.292/.419 on the season.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Sep. 8
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
