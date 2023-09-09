You can see player prop bet odds for Wilmer Flores, Ryan McMahon and other players on the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies prior to their matchup at 9:05 PM ET on Saturday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Webb Stats

Logan Webb (9-12) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 30th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.096 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Sep. 4 6.2 5 3 3 4 1 vs. Reds Aug. 30 6.0 7 2 2 6 0 vs. Braves Aug. 25 5.1 6 5 5 1 1 at Braves Aug. 19 6.0 9 4 4 5 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 13 8.2 6 1 1 6 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Flores Stats

Flores has 22 doubles, 22 home runs, 34 walks and 54 RBI (102 total hits).

He's slashed .290/.356/.540 so far this year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Sep. 8 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Cubs Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 5 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 at Cubs Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 94 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.369/.404 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Sep. 8 0-for-1 0 0 1 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Aug. 31 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 62 walks and 69 RBI (123 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashing .247/.330/.448 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 2 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has collected 128 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.292/.419 on the season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 8 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

