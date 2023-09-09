Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (71-70) will clash with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (51-89) at Oracle Park on Saturday, September 9. First pitch is set for 9:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +220 moneyline odds. The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (9-12, 3.66 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-4, 5.98 ERA)

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 35, or 52.2%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 46, or 37.1%, of the 124 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer 10 times, losing every contest.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

