Chase Anderson takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Oracle Park against J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

9:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 21st in MLB action with 153 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 25th in baseball with a .388 slugging percentage.

The Giants are 24th in MLB with a .238 batting average.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in runs scored with 603 (4.3 per game).

The Giants are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .313.

Giants hitters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

San Francisco has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

The Giants have the 10th-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.259).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Logan Webb (9-12) to the mound for his 30th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-12 with a 3.66 ERA and 173 strikeouts through 187 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Webb is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Webb is seeking his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.4 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Alex Cobb Seth Lugo 9/4/2023 Cubs L 5-0 Away Logan Webb Justin Steele 9/5/2023 Cubs L 11-8 Away Ryan Walker Kyle Hendricks 9/6/2023 Cubs L 8-2 Away Alex Wood Jordan Wicks 9/8/2023 Rockies W 9-8 Home Kyle Harrison Ty Blach 9/9/2023 Rockies - Home Logan Webb Chase Anderson 9/10/2023 Rockies - Home Logan Webb Peter Lambert 9/11/2023 Guardians - Home Alex Cobb Gavin Williams 9/12/2023 Guardians - Home Tristan Beck Cal Quantrill 9/13/2023 Guardians - Home Kyle Harrison Logan Allen 9/14/2023 Rockies - Away Alex Cobb Chase Anderson

