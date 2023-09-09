Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants meet Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 9:05 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been favored on the moneyline 67 total times this season. They've finished 35-32 in those games.

San Francisco has played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Giants a 71.4% chance to win.

In the 140 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-76-5).

The Giants have a 4-8-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-31 32-39 28-34 43-35 47-52 24-17

