Saturday's game at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (71-70) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (51-89) at 9:05 PM (on September 9). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Giants, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (9-12) to the mound, while Chase Anderson (0-4) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-1.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have been favorites in 67 games this season and won 35 (52.2%) of those contests.

San Francisco has played as favorites of -275 or more twice this season and won both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 73.3% chance to win.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 603 total runs scored this season.

The Giants' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Schedule