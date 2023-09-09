Giants vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 9
Saturday's game at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (71-70) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (51-89) at 9:05 PM (on September 9). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Giants, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (9-12) to the mound, while Chase Anderson (0-4) will get the nod for the Rockies.
Giants vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Giants Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-1.
- San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
- The Giants have been favorites in 67 games this season and won 35 (52.2%) of those contests.
- San Francisco has played as favorites of -275 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 73.3% chance to win.
- San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 603 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 3
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Alex Cobb vs Seth Lugo
|September 4
|@ Cubs
|L 5-0
|Logan Webb vs Justin Steele
|September 5
|@ Cubs
|L 11-8
|Ryan Walker vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 6
|@ Cubs
|L 8-2
|Alex Wood vs Jordan Wicks
|September 8
|Rockies
|W 9-8
|Kyle Harrison vs Ty Blach
|September 9
|Rockies
|-
|Logan Webb vs Chase Anderson
|September 10
|Rockies
|-
|Logan Webb vs Peter Lambert
|September 11
|Guardians
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Gavin Williams
|September 12
|Guardians
|-
|Tristan Beck vs Cal Quantrill
|September 13
|Guardians
|-
|Kyle Harrison vs Logan Allen
|September 14
|@ Rockies
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Chase Anderson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.