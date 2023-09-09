Brandon Crawford vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Brandon Crawford (.154 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .200 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 47.5% of his 80 games this year, with more than one hit in 10.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has had at least one RBI in 32.5% of his games this season (26 of 80), with more than one RBI six times (7.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (30.0%), including three games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.180
|AVG
|.219
|.261
|OBP
|.287
|.320
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|17
|37/12
|K/BB
|36/11
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.70 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (206 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-4) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 5.98 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
