On Saturday, Brandon Crawford (.154 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .200 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 47.5% of his 80 games this year, with more than one hit in 10.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has had at least one RBI in 32.5% of his games this season (26 of 80), with more than one RBI six times (7.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (30.0%), including three games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .180 AVG .219 .261 OBP .287 .320 SLG .320 8 XBH 9 4 HR 2 17 RBI 17 37/12 K/BB 36/11 2 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings