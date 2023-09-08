Wilmer Flores vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
On Friday, Wilmer Flores (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 22 doubles, 21 home runs and 33 walks while batting .284.
- Flores has recorded a hit in 67 of 107 games this year (62.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (23.4%).
- He has gone deep in 18.7% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Flores has an RBI in 34 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|55
|.272
|AVG
|.296
|.306
|OBP
|.389
|.456
|SLG
|.598
|17
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|14
|24
|RBI
|27
|26/9
|K/BB
|28/24
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.67 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (202 total, 1.5 per game).
- Blach gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .305 to opposing hitters.
