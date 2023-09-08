On Friday, Wilmer Flores (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 22 doubles, 21 home runs and 33 walks while batting .284.

Flores has recorded a hit in 67 of 107 games this year (62.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (23.4%).

He has gone deep in 18.7% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his chances at the plate.

Flores has an RBI in 34 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 55 .272 AVG .296 .306 OBP .389 .456 SLG .598 17 XBH 26 7 HR 14 24 RBI 27 26/9 K/BB 28/24 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings