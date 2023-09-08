Thairo Estrada vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the hill, on September 8 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with 112 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .412.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 39th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 72 of 98 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.
- He has homered in 9.2% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has had an RBI in 32 games this season (32.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43.9% of his games this year (43 of 98), with two or more runs 10 times (10.2%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|54
|.266
|AVG
|.279
|.305
|OBP
|.331
|.441
|SLG
|.391
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|20
|45/7
|K/BB
|62/12
|7
|SB
|12
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.67 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (202 total, 1.5 per game).
- Blach makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.33, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .305 batting average against him.
