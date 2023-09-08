Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the hill, on September 8 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with 112 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .412.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 39th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 72 of 98 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.

He has homered in 9.2% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has had an RBI in 32 games this season (32.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43.9% of his games this year (43 of 98), with two or more runs 10 times (10.2%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 54 .266 AVG .279 .305 OBP .331 .441 SLG .391 16 XBH 20 7 HR 3 21 RBI 20 45/7 K/BB 62/12 7 SB 12

Rockies Pitching Rankings