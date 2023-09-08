On Friday, Paul DeJong (hitting .103 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cubs.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .205.

In 49.5% of his 105 games this season, DeJong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 21.9% of his games this season, DeJong has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (30.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 45 .000 AVG .248 .000 OBP .313 .000 SLG .453 0 XBH 17 0 HR 8 1 RBI 20 9/0 K/BB 52/12 0 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings