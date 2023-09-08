Paul DeJong vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Paul DeJong (hitting .103 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cubs.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .205.
- In 49.5% of his 105 games this season, DeJong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 21.9% of his games this season, DeJong has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (30.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|45
|.000
|AVG
|.248
|.000
|OBP
|.313
|.000
|SLG
|.453
|0
|XBH
|17
|0
|HR
|8
|1
|RBI
|20
|9/0
|K/BB
|52/12
|0
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.67 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (202 total, 1.5 per game).
- Blach makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.33 ERA and 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .305 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.