On Friday, Mitch Haniger (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Oracle Park

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is batting .214 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.

Haniger has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (8.5%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.7% of his games this year, Haniger has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 15 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 24 .222 AVG .207 .264 OBP .266 .284 SLG .425 5 XBH 10 0 HR 4 8 RBI 14 21/5 K/BB 30/5 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings