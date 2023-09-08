Mitch Haniger vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Mitch Haniger (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is batting .214 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Haniger has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (8.5%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.7% of his games this year, Haniger has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 15 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|.222
|AVG
|.207
|.264
|OBP
|.266
|.284
|SLG
|.425
|5
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|14
|21/5
|K/BB
|30/5
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.67).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 202 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Rockies are sending Blach (2-1) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.33 ERA and 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .305 to opposing batters.
