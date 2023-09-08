The Phoenix Mercury (9-29) meet Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces (32-6) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday, September 8 at 10:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas beat Seattle 103-77 in its last game. A'ja Wilson led the way with 30 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Jackie Young with 22 points and six assists. Phoenix is coming into this game having lost to Washington 100-77 in their last outing. Michaela Onyenwere led the team with 19 points and two steals.

Aces vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2500 to win)

Aces (-2500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+1100 to win)

Mercury (+1100 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-18.5)

Aces (-18.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ION

Aces Season Stats

Things are clicking for the Aces, who are scoring 92.6 points per game (best in WNBA) and giving up 80.3 points per contest (second-best).

This season, Las Vegas is grabbing 34.8 boards per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and allowing 34.4 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

With 21.6 dimes per game, the Aces rank second-best in the league in the category.

Las Vegas is forcing 13.2 turnovers per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but it has committed only 11.2 turnovers per game (best).

When it comes to three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Aces, who are sinking 9.2 threes per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc (second-best).

This season, Las Vegas is giving up 7.6 three-pointers per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) and is allowing opponents to shoot 34.2% (sixth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Aces Home/Away Splits

So far in the 2023 season, the Aces score 3.0 more points per home game on average than on the road (94.1 at home, 91.1 on the road), but are allowing 7.9 fewer points per home game compared to road games (76.4 at home, 84.3 on the road).

Las Vegas rebounds better at home than on the road (35.3 RPG at home, 34.3 on the road), and it holds its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (34.3 at home, 34.5 on the road).

The Aces average 21.9 assists per home game, 0.6 more than their road game average in 2023 (21.3). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Las Vegas turn the ball over less at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (12.5). It has forced more turnovers at home (13.6 per game) than on the road (12.8).

The Aces connect on 1.0 more three-pointer when playing at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (8.7). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (37.5% in home games compared to 37.3% on the road).

In 2023 Las Vegas is averaging 6.9 three-pointers allowed at home and 8.3 away, conceding 32.1% shooting from deep at home compared to 36.1% away.

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have gone 31-5 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 86.1% of those games).

The Aces have won all four games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2500 or shorter.

Las Vegas has 19 wins in 37 games against the spread this year.

Las Vegas has covered every time (3-0) as a 18.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Aces' implied win probability is 96.2%.

