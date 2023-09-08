On Friday, Joey Bart (hitting .133 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Joey Bart At The Plate

Bart has five doubles and two walks while hitting .225.

Bart has gotten a hit in 14 of 25 games this season (56.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).

He has not hit a home run in his 25 games this season.

Bart has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (28.0%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .214 AVG .237 .250 OBP .302 .286 SLG .289 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 12/0 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0

