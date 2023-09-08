Joey Bart vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Joey Bart (hitting .133 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Joey Bart At The Plate
- Bart has five doubles and two walks while hitting .225.
- Bart has gotten a hit in 14 of 25 games this season (56.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 25 games this season.
- Bart has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (28.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.214
|AVG
|.237
|.250
|OBP
|.302
|.286
|SLG
|.289
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|12/0
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.67).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 202 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Blach makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.33 ERA and 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .305 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.