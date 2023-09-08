On Friday, J.D. Davis (.294 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is batting .249 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks.

Davis has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 28.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

In 35.2% of his games this year (45 of 128), he has scored, and in seven of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .244 AVG .254 .321 OBP .327 .376 SLG .442 16 XBH 21 6 HR 10 25 RBI 37 63/22 K/BB 77/23 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings