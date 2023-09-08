J.D. Davis vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, J.D. Davis (.294 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is batting .249 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks.
- Davis has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 28.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 35.2% of his games this year (45 of 128), he has scored, and in seven of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.244
|AVG
|.254
|.321
|OBP
|.327
|.376
|SLG
|.442
|16
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|10
|25
|RBI
|37
|63/22
|K/BB
|77/23
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.67 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 202 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Blach gets the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty threw six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.33, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.