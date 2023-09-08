The San Francisco Giants (70-70) and Colorado Rockies (51-88) clash in NL West action, on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

The Giants will look to Kyle Harrison (1-1) versus the Rockies and Ty Blach (2-1).

Giants vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Harrison - SF (1-1, 4.70 ERA) vs Blach - COL (2-1, 4.33 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Harrison

The Giants will send Harrison (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.70 and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .241 in three games this season.

Harrison has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.33, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.

Blach has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Blach will look to continue a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 3.6 frames per appearance).

In four of his 15 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

