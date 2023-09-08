Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Rockies on September 8, 2023
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Wilmer Flores, Ryan McMahon and other players on the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies before their matchup at 10:15 PM ET on Friday at Oracle Park.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Giants vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Flores Stats
- Flores has 22 doubles, 21 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI (99 total hits).
- He's slashing .284/.351/.529 so far this year.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cubs
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|at Cubs
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Padres
|Sep. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Wilmer Flores or other Giants players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 123 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 62 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .247/.330/.448 on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 6
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 126 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .254/.291/.419 so far this season.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.