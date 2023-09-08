You can wager on player prop bet odds for Wilmer Flores, Ryan McMahon and other players on the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies before their matchup at 10:15 PM ET on Friday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Flores Stats

Flores has 22 doubles, 21 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI (99 total hits).

He's slashing .284/.351/.529 so far this year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 5 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 at Cubs Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 at Padres Sep. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 123 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 62 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .247/.330/.448 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 2 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 126 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .254/.291/.419 so far this season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Diamondbacks Sep. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 2 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0

