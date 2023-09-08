Kyle Harrison will take the mound for the San Francisco Giants (70-70) on Friday, September 8 against the Colorado Rockies (51-88), who will answer with Ty Blach. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:15 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The favored Giants have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +180. The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Harrison - SF (1-1, 4.70 ERA) vs Blach - COL (2-1, 4.33 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Giants' matchup against the Rockies but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Giants (-225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Giants to take down the Rockies with those odds, and the Giants emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.44.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 34, or 51.5%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have a 6-2 record (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 123 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (37.4%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious three times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Austin Slater 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+260) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.