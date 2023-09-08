Kyle Harrison will start for the San Francisco Giants on Friday against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 21st in baseball with 149 total home runs.

San Francisco is slugging .385, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Giants are 25th in the majors with a .237 batting average.

San Francisco is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (594 total).

The Giants rank 23rd in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Giants' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.

San Francisco's pitching staff is 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the ninth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.256).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Harrison (1-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Harrison will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging five innings per outing.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Padres L 6-1 Away Kyle Harrison Blake Snell 9/3/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Alex Cobb Seth Lugo 9/4/2023 Cubs L 5-0 Away Logan Webb Justin Steele 9/5/2023 Cubs L 11-8 Away Ryan Walker Kyle Hendricks 9/6/2023 Cubs L 8-2 Away Alex Wood Jordan Wicks 9/8/2023 Rockies - Home Kyle Harrison Ty Blach 9/9/2023 Rockies - Home Logan Webb Chase Anderson 9/10/2023 Rockies - Home Logan Webb Peter Lambert 9/11/2023 Guardians - Home - Tanner Bibee 9/12/2023 Guardians - Home Tristan Beck Gavin Williams 9/13/2023 Guardians - Home Kyle Harrison Cal Quantrill

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.