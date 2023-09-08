J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants meet Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 10:15 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

The favored Giants have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +180. The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have gone 34-32 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 51.5% of those games).

San Francisco has gone 6-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

San Francisco has played in 139 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-76-5).

The Giants have a 4-8-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-31 32-39 28-34 42-35 47-52 23-17

